NMSU takes down Jax State in overtime, 77-75

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State (14-15, 7-12 CUSA) kept its postseason hopes alive Thursday night, rallying from a 14‑point second‑half deficit to claim a dramatic 77-75 overtime win over Jacksonville State (14-16, 9-10 CUSA) inside the Pan American Center.

The Aggies struggled early as Jacksonville State surged ahead 21-6 midway through the first half.

Though NM State responded with a 9-0 run of its own to pull within six; however, the Aggies would ultimately enter halftime trailing 33-24.

Jemel Jones sparked a 7-2 run to start the second half, but Jax State would answer to build a 43-30 lead with 14:34 remaining in the game.

The lead would eventually grow to as much as 14 points before seven points from Jemel Jones highlighted a 16-4 run that drew the Aggies within two points with just under four minutes left on the clock.

Despite the Aggies only lead in regulation coming less than three minutes into the game, NM State continued to fight back in the second half and finally tied the game at 68–68 in the closing seconds of regulation after Randall calmly buried three free throws with two seconds remaining.



In overtime, Randall again struck first, sinking two free throws to give NM State its first lead since the 17:04 mark of the first period.

After Jax State State briefly went back ahead, the Aggies responded with a clutch three-pointer from Jones to push the lead to 75–73. Jones later knocked down two free throws with nine seconds left to extend the advantage to four.

NM State then held steady in the final seconds to secure the victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

This marks the second time during Head Coach Jason Hooten’s career that the Aggies have seen three of their games extend to overtime. Before 2023-24, this had not happened since the 2013-14 campaign.



Jemel Jones’ 29 points served as his 10th double-digit scoring effort of the season.

This was also the second-most points he has scored in an Aggie uniform, with his 34-point outing against Middle Tennessee last Saturday being the most.

Thursday was also Jones’ sixth 20-point game in the last eight contests.

The Aggie defense limited Jax State to just four made threes, marking the second fewest by an NM State opponent this year.

NM State attempted 35 free throws on Thursday to mark the most free throws against a Division I opponent this season.