Burges falls in regional final to Mansfield Summit, 50-30

LAMESA, Texas - The Burges boys basketball team put up a valiant fight Friday in the regional final of the Class 5A division 2 playoffs.

However, the Mansfield Summit Jaguars controlled the game from start to finish as they defeated the Burges Mustangs by a final score of 50-30.

The Jaguars advance to the Final Four.

Burges struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half and dug themselves into a hole as they trailed the Jaguars 27-11 at halftime.

The Mustangs held the Jaguars to just four points in the third quarter, but they were unable to close the gap as much as they wanted after only scoring just 6 points in the third.

Burges ends their season with an overall record of 24-12.

They were the last El Paso team remaining in the playoffs.