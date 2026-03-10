Skip to Content
NMSU takes down Jacksonville State in first round of CUSA Tournament, 68-63

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama - New Mexico State came away with a major win Tuesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

The Aggies defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks by a final score of 68-63.

NMSU had a great first half as they led the Gamecocks at the break by 11 points, 39-28.

Jax State would rally in the second half and cut NMSU's lead back down to single digits, but the Aggies never gave up their lead.

NMSU's Jemel Jones was the team's leading scorer with 17 points, Gabe Pickens followed with 16 points.

NMSU advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will face Sam Houston State Wednesday at 7 p.m. (mountain time).

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

