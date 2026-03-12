NMSU athletics announces largest procurement in school history; renovations to be made at Aggie Memorial Stadium

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State University Director of Athletics Joe Fields today announced a $17 million investment in Aggie Athletics with the approval and funding of a new Press Box and Executive Suite project at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

This funding will be combined with another $1.225 million in capital funding for the project, for a total facility investment of $18.225 million toward the groundbreaking plan.

NM State Athletics will also receive a special appropriation of $9 million to be spent over three years for athletics operations.

The funding secured from the State of New Mexico represents the largest financial procurement in the history of NM State Athletics.

Secured through strong partnership and support from the State of New Mexico, the project represents a bold step forward in elevating the future of Aggie Football and the overall fan experience in Las Cruces.

“This project is transformational for our university and our community,” said Fields. “It positions us to recruit and retain elite student-athletes, generate meaningful revenue to reinvest in our programs and elevate the experience for our fans, partners and supporters.”

The 14,500-square-foot Press Box and Executive Suite addition will significantly enhance premium seating availability, media accommodations and hospitality space.

Designed with a forward-thinking vision, the upgraded facility will provide modern amenities that match the current momentum of Aggie Athletics and reflect the pride of the state of New Mexico.

Construction will begin immediately following the final home football game of the 2026 season, with completion targeted prior to the start of the 2027 football season.

The timeline ensures minimal disruption while positioning the Aggies for a powerful debut in 2027.

Fields expressed deep appreciation to state leadership for its belief in the value of collegiate athletics.

“We are incredibly grateful to the State of New Mexico for its belief in athletics and its impact,” Fields said. “So many legislators stepped forward to support this initiative. Their commitment recognizes that athletics inspire communities, unify families, create economic impact and serve as a powerful front porch to our university.”

The enhanced press and premium spaces will not only support operational excellence but also create new opportunities for community engagement, corporate partnerships and long-term financial sustainability for Aggie Athletics.

With momentum building across campus and within the community, this investment signals continued progress and ambition.

“The future is bright,” Fields added. “Aggie Nation deserves facilities that reflect its passion, pride and potential. This project is another step toward building a championship-level experience — for our student-athletes, our fans and our great state.”