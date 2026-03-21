UTEP Softball Edged by Liberty in Series Finale

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP softball dropped the series finale to Liberty, 11-3, Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

UTEP moves to 9-19 overall and 1-8 in Conference USA play, while Liberty improves to 14-15 and 7-2 in league action.

Liberty struck early, plating two runs in the opening frame and adding two more in the second on a two-run home run by Carrasquillo to take a 4-0 lead. UTEP answered in the bottom of the second when Kendall Angulo reached on an error, allowing Marissa Burchard to score and cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Lady Flames extended their advantage in the third with a two-run homer from Whatley, but the Miners responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Burchard reached on an error that brought home Ari Leon, and Halle Hogan followed with an RBI groundout to make it 6-3.

Liberty continued to add on, highlighted by a solo home run from Jessee in the fourth and a three-run fifth inning to break the game open. The Lady Flames tacked on one more in the seventh to secure the 11-3 victory.

UTEP was outhit 12-4 in the contest, while both teams combined for three errors (Liberty 2, UTEP 1). Bri Garcia led the Miners at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double. Iliana Munoz and Cece Marquez each added a hit. Munoz, Kenna Carranza, and Marissa Burchard also drew walks.

Serenity Jacoway earned the start in the circle and was charged with the loss, moving to 1-4 on the season after tossing 2.0 innings. Tatyana Vega, Hannah Jones, and Ariana Flores all saw action in relief. Vega recorded one strikeout.

ON DECK

UTEP will hit the road for a three-game Conference USA series at Kennesaw State, scheduled for March 27-29 in Kennesaw, Georgia.