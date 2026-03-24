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High School Soccer Playoffs: Seven El Paso teams win area championships

bel air soccer wins pic 1
Photo Courtesy: Bel Air High School
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Published 10:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school soccer playoffs continued Tuesday with the area round.

El Paso schools had a great showing with a total of 7 teams advancing to the regional semifinals.

The seven teams are on the boys side with Ysleta, Bowie, Americas, Bel Air, Hanks, Burges, and Coronado all punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Coronado 3 Mansfield 1

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 3 Lubbock Monterey 1

Bel Air defeated Wichita Falls Legacy 5-4 in penalty kicks

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Burges 1 Wichita Falls Memorial 0

Hanks 3 Abilene Cooper 2

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Ysleta 1 Dumas 0

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Bowie 3 Pampa 2

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for Pebble Hills, Montwood and San Elizario.

On the girls side, no El Paso team advanced to the regional semifinals after El Paso, Burges and San Elizario were all eliminated Tuesday.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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