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NMSU’s Tamara Carranza named CUSA Player of the Week

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Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 4:11 PM

DALLAS, Texas - NM State’s Tamara Carranza has been named Conference USA Player of the Week following a dominant offensive showing in the Aggies’ series against FIU. 

Carranza put together one of the most impressive weekends of the season, batting .700 (7-for-10) across the three-game set while scoring four runs and driving in three RBIs.

Her performance included one double, one triple, and one home run, highlighted by a remarkable achievement, hitting for the full cycle in Friday’s game, becoming one of the few players in program history to do so.

Carranza’s cycle marks the first time in at least the past 15 years an Aggie has hit for the cycle. 

Across the series, Carranza amassed 13 total bases for a 1.300 slugging percentage and reached base at a .727 rate, all while maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage (5 putouts, 3 assists, 0 errors). 

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

NMSU Athletics

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