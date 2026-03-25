NMSU unable to overcome fast start from #22 Arizona State, 10-4

PHOENIX, Arizona - NM State was able to strike first; however, an eight-run first inning proved to be too much for the Aggies to overcome as they fell 10-4 to No. 22 Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. With the loss, the Aggies drop to 11-13 on the season.



For the second straight game, Steve Solorzano opened the Aggie scoring with a leadoff home run as he sent the fourth pitch of the game into the Aggie bullpen in left field, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the first. This lead would be short-lived as Arizona State responded with eight runs on seven hits in the bottom of the first inning.



After a scoreless second, the Aggies added a run in the third as Aidan Taclas reached on an error and eventually came around to score thanks to a two-out single from Boston Vest . The two sides then combined to record just two hits across the fourth and fifth innings before ASU scratched across a run in the bottom of the sixth.



NM State got two back in the seventh as Noah Massey led off the inning with a single and then scored from first as a result of back-to-back throwing errors from the Sun Devil defense following a bunt from Camden Kaufman .

Kaufman then scampered home on an RBI single from Steve Solorzano in the ensuing at-bat to bring the Aggies within five runs.



The Sun Devils would answer in the form of a solo home run that pushed the lead to 10-4 in the seventh, where the score would ultimately stay for the remainder of the game.



NOTABLES

Easton Rulli reached base for the 15th consecutive game, matching Tommy Meluksey for the longest reached base streak by an Aggie this year.

Steve Solorzano notched his fourth home run in the last six games as he hit a leadoff home run for the second consecutive contest. He also continues to pace the team in home runs with five on the year. This is also the second time that the junior has homered in back-to-back games this season and in his career.

Solorzano also recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the season to rank second on the team, while he leads all Aggies in multi-hit games with 10, including a two-hit Wednesday.

The Aggies used a total of eight pitchers in the midweek matchup. This marked the third time this season that the Aggies have utilized seven or more arms in a single game.

Despite giving up 10 runs, NM State did receive a scoreless inning each from Cade Shumard , Hazen Wright , Jake Carvajal , Julio Ramos and Fabian Ibarra .