El Pasoan Laneah Bryan to tryout for Women’s Flag Football National Team

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoan Laneah Bryan is getting another shot at representing team USA at an international competition.

Bryan will try to make the roster for the women’s USA flag football national team.

She recently made the 24-woman roster, but the team will be cutdown to 12 with a few alternates

Bryan is from El Paso and played college basketball at the University of New Mexico.

The team is currently preparing for the 2026 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany.

(Courtesy: USA Football)

USA Football has announced the initial 24-person rosters for the 2026 U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams that will attend U.S. National Team Training Camp in the hopes of representing the nation at the 2026 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The athletes selected to the current rosters represent an elite collection of athletic backgrounds, including reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champions, college flag football stars and standout talent transfers from basketball, tackle football and track & field.

USA Football is the sport’s National Governing Body responsible for selecting, training and leading Team USA Football® in tackle and flag football for international competitions, including the 2028 Olympics.

“This year was the most competitive trials process USA Football has ever seen. The growing interest in flag football ahead of its Olympic debut is driving elite athletes from across the country to pursue the sport,” said USA Football Senior Director of High Performance and National Team Operations, Callie Brownson. “Our Selection Committee had to make some difficult decisions, but we are excited to announce the 24 men and women who will advance to U.S. National Team Training Camp and help us build toward defending our world championship crowns in Düsseldorf, Germany.”

The rosters released today are comprised of 24 athletes, including those who represented the U.S. as part of the 2025 National Teams and 12 athletes selected through U.S. National Team Trials, which ran from March 19-22.

All athletes will attend training camps from April 16-19 and May 21-24 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

Following the second training camp, a Selection Committee consisting of coaches, scouts and USA Football personnel will determine which 18 athletes will advance to a third training camp in June.

After the third camp, USA Football will name the 2026 alternates and final 12-athlete rosters for both the men’s and women’s teams.

2026 U.S. Women’s National Team Roster

Name; Position; Residence

Deliah Autry-Jones; LB/DB; Tampa, Fla.*

Laneah Bryan; DB/WR; El Paso, Texas*

NyKeeta Christopher; DB/WR; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Amber Clark-Robinson; DB; Greenville, N.C.*

Ashley Edwards; DB/WR; San Antonio, Texas*

Valentina Fanetti; QB; West Palm Beach, Fla.+

Jessica Finley; WR/DB; Staten Island, N.Y.

Kennedy Foster; WR/DB; Kansas City, Mo.

Madison Fulford; WR/DB; Los Angeles, Calif.*

Isabella “Izzy” Geraci; WR/DB; North Ridgeville, Ohio*

Loryn Goodwin; DB/WR; Dallas, Texas

O'Mariah Gordon; WR/DB; Sarasota, Fla.

Kaitlyn Herb; Rush/C; Pensacola, Fla.

Brianna Hernandez-Silva; Ath; Austin, Texas*

Akemi Higa; QB; Las Vegas, Nev.

Brooklin Hill; WR/DB; Las Vegas, Nev.

London Jenkins; WR/Rush: Jacksonville, Fla.*

Maci Joncich; WR/QB; Gainesville, Fla.*

Ashlea Klam; C/DB; Austin, Texas*

Vanita Krouch; QB; Dallas, Texas*

Kerri McMahan; WR/DB St. Louis, Mo.

Kendra Meredith; DB/WR; Germantown, Md.

Addison “Addie” Orsborn; Rush; Austin, Texas*

Kaylie Phillips; QB/C; Las Vegas, Nev.

Head Coach: Saaid Mortazavi; Miami, Fla.

Assistant Coach: Mary Kate Beach; Charlotte, N.C.

Assistant Coach: Matthew Hernandez; Tampa, Fla.