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Tickets Punched! Americas & Burges advance to the Elite 8 of high school soccer playoffs

burges soccer wins again pic 1
Photo Courtesy: Bernie Luna
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Published 9:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Two El Paso soccer teams are moving on to the Elite 8 of the high school soccer playoffs.

Americas and Burges both won their respective regional semifinal games and are now just one win away from punching their ticket to the Final Four.

Unfortunately, four other El Paso schools saw their seasons come to an an end Friday.

Bel Air, Hanks, Ysleta and Bowie were all eliminated.

The scores below are from Friday:

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas defeated Colleyville Heritage in penalty kicks, 5-3

Aledo defeated Bel Air, 2-1

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Burges defeated Trimble Tech High School, 1-0

Wyatt defeated Hanks in penalty kicks, 4-2

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Lake Dallas defeated Ysleta, 2-1

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Brownwood defeated Bowie in penalty kicks, 5-3

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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