Headed to the Final Four! Americas & Burges advance to state semifinals of high school soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - Two El Paso soccer teams continued their winning ways in the state high school soccer playoffs.

Americas and Burges both won their regional final games on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the UIL State Final Four.

In Class 5A Division 1, the Americas Trail Blazers dominated Aledo winning the match by a final score of 6-1.

Americas will face the winner of Walnut Grove and Adams in the Class 5A Division 1 state semifinals.

In Class 5A Division 2, the Burges Mustangs defeated Wyatt 1-0 in two overtime periods.

The Mustangs scored the game's only goal with just 14 seconds left to go in the second overtime.

The goal came courtesy of Christian Quintana.

Burges will face the winner of Liberty and Wakeland in the Class 5A Division 2 state semifinals.

The times and locations for the state semifinal matches will be determined later this week.

The winners of those game will advance to the state championship.

The state championship matches will be held in Georgetown, TX on Friday, April 10.