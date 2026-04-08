NMSU drops midweek baseball game at Arizona, 13-3

TUCSON, Arizona - NM State hung tough early Wednesday night at Hi Corbett Field, but Arizona used a big ninth inning to pull away as the Aggies fell 13-3 on the road against the Wildcats.

With the loss, the Aggies fall to 14-17 on the year and remain at 6-6 in league action.

Arizona broke a scoreless tie in the second inning when Carson McEntire launched a three‑run home run to center. NM State answered in the fourth as Steve Solorzano doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to get the Aggies on the board.

The Wildcats responded in the fourth inning, capitalizing on baserunners with an RBI hit from Tony Lira.

Following a nine-run sixth inning for Arizona, NM State showed fight in the seventh.

Singles from Jonatan Clough and Easton Rulli set the stage for RBI hits by Boston Vest and Aidan Lombardi, trimming the deficit briefly before Arizona closed it out.

Solorzano recorded an extra‑base hit, while Clough, Rulli, Vest and Lombardi all chipped in offensively.

NM State returns to Conference USA play later this week when it travels to Bowling Green, Ky., to face off against Western Kentucky.

NOTABLES

The Aggies’ five hits marked their fewest hits in a game since March 13.

Both Steve Solorzano and Easton Rulli extended their hit streaks to 14 games. This is now one game shy of the Aggies’ longest hit streak from the 2025 campaign.

Additionally, Rulli has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, while Solorzano extended his reached base streak to 18.

NM State falls to 1-11 in road games this season.