Tristen Newton shines in debut with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas - Tristen Newton made the most of his debut with the Houston Rockets Sunday night.

The El Pasoan and Burges graduate put up 12 points in 12 minutes in the Rockets victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, 132-101.

Newton appeared in the game early in the 4th quarter when the Rockets were up 22 points over the Grizzlies.

His first points of the game was a three-point bucket from the wing.

Newton was 4-9 from the field and 2-5 from 3-point range.

Newton continues to work his way to the NBA after a successful season at the G League level.

Prior to his Rockets debut, Newton was a starter in the G-League, averaging 26.7 points with the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves) before he was then traded to Houston where he played for their G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Newton is a two-time NCAA champion from UConn.

In 2024, he was drafted with the 49th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.

He made his NBA debut with the Pacers during his rookie season before he was cut from the team.

Since then Newton has signed two-way contracts with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets.

This past season he was named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars roster.