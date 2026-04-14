NMSU takes down UNM in Rio Grande Rivalry, 6-1

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State jumped out early and never gave up control Tuesday night at Presley Askew Field at Johnson Stadium, defeating rival New Mexico to secure a 6-1 home victory and improve to 2-0 against its in-state rivals this season.

With the win, the Aggies are now 16-19 overall and are winners of six straight on their home turf.

The Aggies wasted no time in the first inning. Steve Solorzano doubled on the first pitch he saw to lead off the frame and came home on an RBI single from Aidan Taclas.

NM State kept the pressure on as Chris Daniels followed with a run‑scoring single, and Easton Rulli capped the inning with an RBI double to give the Aggies a 3-0 advantage after one.

NM State extended its lead in the third, as Camden Kaufman reached and later scored on an RBI double by Jonatan Clough. Rulli added another RBI single in the inning, pushing the margin further in the Aggies’ favor.

The Aggies added insurance in the fifth as Daniels launched a solo home run to left to keep momentum on NM State’s side.

The Aggie pitching staff maintained dominance for much of the evening, stranding runners and limiting the Lobos to just one hit through seven innings.

Eventually, UNM hit a solo home run in the eighth, but this would be the lone score of the game for the visitors.

On the mound, Hazen Wright gave up no hits and no runs across three innings of relief to earn the win after starting pitcher JT Price set the tone early with three scoreless innings of his own.

Jake Carvajal and Carson Timmons closed out the win.

Chris Daniels led the way offensively, finishing with three hits and two RBIs.

Easton Rulli added two hits and pair of RBIs, while Steve Solorzano logged an extra-base hit and a scored a run.

NOTABLES

Hazen Wright logged the longest outing of his collegiate career, pitching 3.0 innings. This also marked the first time in his career that he threw more than one inning and did not allow a single hit.

Chris Daniels recorded the fifth home run of his sophomore campaign, while collecting his ninth multi-hit performance of the season.

Steve Solorzano increased his hit streak to 18 games, sitting one game shy of the longest hit streak by any Aggie since 2023. Solorzano has also now reached base safely in 22 straight contests.

With the win, the Aggies have now won six consecutive games at home and hold a home record of 14-5, matching its home win total from last season. The Aggies now sit one home victory shy of equaling its highest home win total over the last six years.

With six runs in the win, it marked just the second time this season the Aggies have won a game without scoring at least seven runs.

NM State improved to 13-0 when leading after six innings.

The Aggies have now tallied 10-plus hits in 16 games this year.

JT Price posted the second-longest outing of his young career, tossing 3.0 innings.