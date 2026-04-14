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NMSU’s Destan Burks named CUSA Freshman of the Week

nmsu freshman honor pic 1
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 3:45 PM

DALLAS, Texas - NM State freshman Destan Burks has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week after a dominant performance during the Aggies’ 3–0 start to conference play, helping lead the team to an undefeated rivalry weekend.

Burks was the Aggies’ most productive hitter over the three-game stretch, finishing 5-for-8 at the plate (.625) while scoring four runs and driving in a team-high seven RBIs.

She showcased her power with three home runs, a double, and 15 total bases, posting an eye-catching 1.875 slugging percentage and a .667 on-base percentage for the week.  

After entering the weekend with just two home runs on the season, Burks broke out with three more homers in the series, more than doubling her season total. In addition to her offensive impact, Burks was perfect defensively, recording eight chances without an error for a 1.000 fielding percentage, while also helping turn a double play.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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