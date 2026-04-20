Bowl season to maintain current conference bowl structure; Sun Bowl partnerships remain

(Courtesy: Sun Bowl Association)

EL PASO, Texas - Coca-Cola Bowl Season™, the organization that serves as a collective for every college football bowl game, announced on Friday, April 17, 2026, that the 2026 college football postseason will maintain its current conference-bowl structure with Division I FBS conferences.

The decision follows the annual Bowl Season meetings held in San Antonio, Texas.

“We believe maintaining stability across the bowl system for 2026 is the most appropriate path forward given the CFP’s decision to extend the current format through this upcoming season,” said Nick Carparelli, Executive Director of Bowl Season. “This approach provides clarity for our stakeholders while preserving flexibility as we collectively evaluate the future of the postseason.”

The decision ensures an ACC and Pac-12 (or Pac-12 Legacy) matchup will remain for the 93rd annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, scheduled for Thursday, December 31, 2026, at noon (MT).

“We are excited to continue with the ACC and Pac-12 Legacy schools in 2026,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “Both conferences’ universities have given us incredible games in recent years.”

Coca-Cola Bowl Season™ aims to have conferences and bowl organizations discuss affiliations and structure for the 2027 season once the College Football Playoff finalizes its future format.

ABOUT COCA-COLA BOWL SEASON™

Bowl Season is one of the greatest and longest running traditions in American sports, taking place in late December and running through early January, and has been college football's post-season for over 100 years. It promotes the grand tradition of the bowl system and its endearing value to student-athletes, highlighting the broader university and college communities, including spirit squads, marching bands, athletic staff and fans. Bowl Season spotlights the distinctiveness of each of the bowl games along with their histories and traditions and their proud communities – embracing and honoring the bowl experience for present and future generations.

ABOUT THE SUN BOWL ASSOCIATION

The Sun Bowl Association is a volunteer-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Sun Bowl Association, with the help of over 700 volunteers, promotes and serves the El Paso community and features a year-round schedule of events culminating with the annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game. Other Sun Bowl core events include the Nusenda Credit Union Sun Bowl Pickleball Tournament, the Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade, the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Basketball Invitational, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso Live, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party presented by Visit El Paso. Follow the Sun Bowl Association on Instagram (@tonythetigersunbowl), Facebook (Sun Bowl Association), and X (@TonytheTigerSB).