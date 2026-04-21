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NMSU softball drops midweek rivalry game at New Mexico, 10-6

NMSU LOSE UNM PIC 1
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 9:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -  NM State and New Mexico renewed their rivalry Tuesday evening at Lobo Softball Field in a high‑energy midweek matchup.

The Aggies opened strong offensively but were forced to respond as momentum swung back and forth early. Despite another late push, NM State fell 10–6 in the series meeting.

NM State jumped out quickly in the first inning, scoring four runs behind an RBI single from Lauren Garcia and a three‑run home run by Madi Bachman.

New Mexico answered immediately with five runs in the bottom of the frame and added to its lead in the second and fourth innings.

The Aggies closed the gap with a two‑run fourth, driven in by Destan Burks and Devin Elam, but were unable to fully erase the deficit. 

NOTABLES 

Destan Burks added an RBI single and swiped a base. 

Madi Bachman powered NM State early with a three‑run home run in the opening inning. 

Lauren Garcia finished 2‑for‑4 with an RBI to spark the first‑inning surge. 

Devin Elam went 1‑for‑3 with an RBI and reached base twice. 

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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