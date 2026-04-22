UTEP softball falls to #5 Texas Tech in midweek doubleheader

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP softball dropped both games of Wednesday night’s doubleheader against No. 5 Texas Tech at Helen of Troy Field. The Red Raiders claimed a 16-0 win in five innings in game one and followed with an 11-1 run-rule victory in game two.

The Miners move to 11-32 on the season.

Overall Recap

Texas Tech controlled both ends of the doubleheader, outscoring UTEP 27-1 and outhitting the Miners 22-2 across the two games. The Red Raiders capitalized on early offensive surges in each contest, while UTEP managed just one hit in each game.

Despite the results, Tatyana Vega’s extended relief outing and three strikeouts against a top-five opponent highlighted the Miners’ efforts in game two.

Game 1 Texas Tech 16, UTEP 0 (5 innings)

Texas Tech used a big second inning and three home runs to pull away early in the opener. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Mia Williams, the Red Raiders erupted for eight runs in the second, highlighted by a three-run home run from Jackie Lis and another three-run shot from Desirae Spearman.

Kaitlyn Terry added a two-run homer in the third, while Texas Tech tacked on five more runs in the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.

UTEP was limited to just one hit in the contest, a fourth-inning single by Cece Marquez, as Texas Tech outhit the Miners 12-1.

Arianna Flores (2-9) earned the start and was charged with the loss, tossing 1.0 inning with one earned run allowed. Presswood followed in relief (0.2 IP, 1 ER), while Hannah Jones added 1.1 innings with one hit and two earned runs allowed. Kendall Angulo led the Miners with 2.0 innings in the circle to close out the game without issuing a walk.

Game 2 Texas Tech 11, UTEP 1 (5 innings)

The Red Raiders again struck early, plating nine runs in the first inning behind a three-run home run from Mia Williams and a string of RBI hits and sacrifice plays.

Texas Tech added a solo home run in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth to extend its lead.

UTEP broke through in the fourth inning when Cece Marquez reached on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly from pinch hitter Paige Lassiter to avoid the shutout.

The Miners were again limited offensively, collecting just one hit—a fourth-inning single by Iliana Munoz—while Texas Tech finished with 10 hits.

Hannah Jones (0-4) took the loss in the start. Tatyana Vega provided a bright spot in relief, tossing 5.0 innings and recording three strikeouts against the nationally ranked Red Raiders. Vega struck out Victoria Valdez swinging to end the second inning, caught Desirae Spearman looking to open the fourth, and fanned Nijaree Canady swinging to close the fourth frame.

Kenna Carranza also reached base with a leadoff walk in the second inning.

On Deck

UTEP returns to Helen of Troy Field for its home finale, hosting Missouri State in a three-game Conference USA series from April 24-26. Saturday and Sunday will feature postgame senior presentations. All games will be streamed live on ESPN+.