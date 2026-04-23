Arizona Diamondbacks release El Pasoan Ivan Melendez amid homecoming Triple-A series against Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - Professional baseball can be a cutthroat business and El Pasoan Ivan Melendez found that out Thursday afternoon.

Melendez was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks right in the middle of the organization's Triple-A series against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Melendez was playing for the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Aces were in the middle of a six-game series against the Chihuahuas, and it marked the first time Melendez got to play inside his hometown ballpark.

Melendez was scheduled to meet with local media Thursday afternoon to talk about his return to El Paso, but Melendez never showed.

At first a source told ABC-7 Melendez received news he was being moved down to Double-A and that he was no longer in El Paso.

Hours later it was confirmed by the Aces that Melendez was released by the Diamondbacks.

Melendez has been with the Diamondbacks organization since 2022.

That was the year he was drafted by the Diamondbacks with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the MLB draft.

Melendez at the time was coming off a stellar collegiate career playing for the Texas Longhorns.

He capped off his season with the Longhorns by winning the Golden Spikes Award, an award given to the best college baseball player.

The Coronado grad worked his way up the Diamondbacks farm system and started the 2026 season with the Reno Aces.

In his 45 at bats this season, Melendez was batting .222 with two home runs, and 8 RBIs.

One of those home runs happened in El Paso during Wednesday's game against the Chihuahuas.

In his two appearances against the Chihuahuas this week Melendez was 2-for-7 with one home run and five RBIs.

It will be interesting to see where Melendez's career goes from here as he will most likely be picked up by another organization.