Former Miner Frank Sloan and wife Shirley make $1 million gift to UTEP football

EL PASO, Texas - Frank Sloan and his wife Shirley have made a $1 million gift to the UTEP football program.

Frank is a UTEP football alum and a member of the 1965 team that beat TCU in the Sun Bowl.

“It’s always heartwarming to see former Miners give back to their sport,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Frank and Shirley’s game-changing gift will not only help enhance our student-athlete experience both on and off the field, but also increase our opportunity to achieve success in the Mountain West Conference.”

Originally a flanker from Odessa, Texas, Frank has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the wealth management business.

He currently resides in Dallas and graduated from Texas Western College in 1966.

"It is Shirley's and my distinct honor to give back and support UTEP Football," Frank Sloan said. "We believe in Coach Walden and see the value in making this investment during such a pivotal time for the program."

The Sloan family gift will support competitive excellence for UTEP Football by providing essential resources to aid the program’s transition to the Mountain West this fall.

“Frank is a great Miner and a great man,” UTEP coach Scotty Walden said. “I’m blessed to have developed a friendship with Frank over the last three years, and we are forever grateful for the Sloan family's generosity. Their tremendous support of UTEP Football provides us with the necessary resources to retain and acquire elite talent. We are thankful for the Sloan family stepping up for Miner Football. Picks Up!"

To make a gift to UTEP Football and the Gridiron Club, please click here.