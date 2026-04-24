NMSU signs All-CUSA guard from Louisiana Tech DJ Dudley

EL PASO, Texas - NM State continues to build its 2026-27 roster with the signing of guard DJ Dudley, who joins the Aggies following a standout season at former Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech.

DJ Dudley | Sr. | G | 6-3 | Inglewood, Calif. | LA Premier Prep | Louisiana Tech

Dudley will arrive to Las Cruces after earning Third Team All-CUSA and Second Team All-Louisiana honors during the 2025-26 campaign.

He appeared in all 34 games for the Bulldogs, making 27 starts while averaging 30.5 minutes per contest.

Dudley led Louisiana Tech in scoring with 13.8 points per game and totaled 468 points on the season.

He also shot 43.1% from the field, 36.2% from three-point range and connected on a team-high 59 three-pointers.

One of the most consistent perimeter threats in Conference USA, Dudley recorded a streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. He reached double figures in scoring 23 times, led the Bulldogs in scoring in 13 contests and posted eight 20-point performances.

Dudley delivered multiple clutch performances throughout the season, including a game-winning basket with 1.4 seconds remaining to defeat Indiana State. He later knocked down the game-winning three-pointer to complete a 20-point comeback victory over Middle Tennessee.

He also scored 26 points at Georgia Southern, poured in 25 points at Jacksonville State and posted a season-high 27 points against Missouri State.

He helped Louisiana Tech reach the Conference USA Championship game, starting all three tournament contests while averaging 10.3 points per game during the postseason run.

Prior to Louisiana Tech, Dudley spent the 2024-25 season at Hutchinson Community College where he earned Second Team All-KJCCC honors.

He averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while starting 28 contests for the Blue Dragons.

Dudley ranked among the top junior college prospects in the nation, listed No. 78 nationally by JucoRecruiting and No. 88 by Rivals.

Dudley began his collegiate career at Rider during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 28 games as a freshman.

He averaged 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game, highlighted by a 28-point performance at Iona.

Before college, Dudley starred at LA Premier Prep where he set multiple program records, including seven career triple-doubles, 45 points in a single game and 281 assists in a season.

He was also recognized as a 2022 McDonald’s All-America nominee.