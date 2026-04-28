NMSU baseball prevails in instant classic against New Mexico, 16-15

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - NM State delivered one of its most dramatic wins of the season Tuesday night at Lobo Baseball Field, erupting for six runs in the 10th inning to outlast New Mexico 16-15 in a wild extra‑inning rivalry victory.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 19-24 overall and are now a perfect 3-0 against the Lobos during the 2026 campaign.

The Aggies and Lobos traded blows throughout a back‑and‑forth contest that featured five lead changes and offense in nearly every inning.

After striking first, NM State found itself facing a three-run (5-2) deficit through four innings of action.

The Aggies regained momentum in the sixth inning as a three-run home run from Camden Kaufman knotted the game at five.

However, UNM would move back in front with one run in the bottom half of the frame.

NM State then submitted a four-run seventh inning behind four hits and an error.

To lead off the inning, Steve Solorzano was hit and Aidan Taclas earned a walk. Both Aggies then came in to score as Boston Vest executed a perfect squeeze bunt to bring home Solorzano, while an error on the same play allowed Taclas to cross home plate and Vest to advance to third.

Tommy Meluskey then tallied a walk of his own before he and Vest extended the lead to 9-6 by way of a two-RBI triple from Kaufman.

New Mexico recaptured the lead with a four-run seventh of their own, leaving the score at 10-9 entering the eighth inning.

After Steve Solorzano came through with an RBI in the eighth that ultimately helped send the game into extras, the Aggies seized control in the 10th. NM State sent 13 batters to the plate, opening the inning with traffic before Bryce Campbell delivered a game-defining three‑run double that broke the game open.

NM State added three more through patient at‑bats and aggressive baserunning to build a commanding 16-10 lead.

New Mexico mounted one final charge in the bottom of the inning, scoring five times to bring the tying run into play.

However, Dylan Weekly buckled down to record the final out, stranding the potential tying run and sealing the victory.

NM State finished with 13 hits, led by Camden Kaufman, who drove in five runs, while Bryce Campbell recorded three RBIs, Steve Solorzano and Tommy Meluskey each added a pair of RBIs.

NOTABLES

NM State improves to 6-4 in midweek games.

NM State earns its third consecutive victory over the Lobos to mark the first time the Aggies have strung together three wins since winning six straight in the rivalry from 2017 to 2019.

The Aggies’ 16 runs serves as the most runs for a single team in the Rio Grande Rivalry since 2022, while the 31 combined runs represents the most combined runs in an Aggie-Lobo game since 1999, when the two teams combined to score 46 runs in Albuquerque.

Camden Kaufman’s five-RBI performance marks his fourth multi-RBI outing of the season, including his third game with four or more RBIs. In total, five Aggies have now combined to post nine games of five-plus RBIs, including Chris Daniels, Jonatan Clough and Kaufman who have each done so multiple times this season.

For the second time this year, Tommy Meluskey recorded multiple stolen bases in a single game.

Kaufman logged his first home run of the season and fourth as an Aggie.

NM State posted a season-high 12 walks in the win. This was led by Jonatan Clough and Tommy Meluskey, who each recorded three walks. For Clough, this serves as a new career high.

Julio Ramos matched his season-high in innings pitched with 2.0 against the Lobos. In his last 12 outings, Ramos has now given up just two runs over 13.0 innings to maintain a 1.38 ERA during this stretch. Additionally, Ramos has yet to allow a run across his last 6.2 innings.

Bryce Campbell equaled his season-high with three RBIs, doing so on just one swing – a bases clearing double in the 10th inning.

The Aggies are now 2-0 in extra-inning games this season and are 7-2 in extra innings during the Angier era.