Conference USA announces updated league football schedule; 2026 NMSU conference slate

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Following the unveiling of the 2026 Conference USA schedule, NM State football unveiled its full schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday morning.

The schedule features a season opener at a Power Four opponent along with a pair of marquee midweek matchups during October.

The Aggies will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a road matchup at ACC foe Florida State, marking the program’s first-ever meeting with the Seminoles.

NM State will then return home for its home opener on Sept. 5, welcoming Mercyhurst to Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Nonconference play continues with a trip to Hawaii on Sept. 12, followed by a home rivalry matchup with New Mexico on Sept. 26, concluding the Aggies’ nonconference schedule before beginning league play.

Conference USA action begins on Thursday, Oct. 1, as NM State hosts WKU in its first of several midweek games as a part of the league’s midweek initiative.

The Aggies are scheduled for four Wednesday contests during league play, including road trips to FIU (Oct. 7) and Sam Houston (Oct. 21), along with a home game against Jacksonville State on Oct. 28.

The latter portion of the schedule includes a home matchup with Liberty on Nov. 7, followed by road games at Missouri State (Nov. 14) and Middle Tennessee (Nov. 28).

Senior Day is set for Nov. 21, when NM State hosts Delaware in its final home game of the regular season.

NM State’s eight-game CUSA slate features four home and four road contests. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date, as all dates and kickoff times remain subject to change due to television selections.

2026 NM State Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Florida State

Sept. 5 – Mercyhurst

Sept. 12 – at Hawaii

Sept. 26 – New Mexico

Oct. 1 (Thu.) – WKU*

Oct. 7 (Wed.) – at FIU*

Oct. 21 (Wed.) – at Sam Houston*

Oct. 28 (Wed.) – Jacksonville State*

Nov. 7 – Liberty*

Nov. 14 – at Missouri State*

Nov. 21 – Delaware*

Nov. 28 – at Middle Tennessee*

*Conference USA game

2026 NM STATE OPPONENTS AT A GLANCE

Florida State | Saturday, Aug. 29 | Tallahassee, Fla. | Doak S. Campbell Stadium

2025 Record: 5-7, 2-6 ACC

Series Record: Florida State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Florida State won 36-0 on Oct. 3, 1964 (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Mercyhurst | Saturday, Sept. 5 | Las Cruces, N.M. | Aggie Memorial Stadium

2025 Record: 5-7, 4-3 NEC (FCS)

Series Record: First all-time meeting

Last Meeting: None

Hawaii | Saturday, Sept. 12 | Honolulu, Hawaii | Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

2025 Record: 9-4, 5-3 Mountain West

Series Record: Hawaii leads 11-1

Last Meeting: Hawaii won 20-17 on Sept. 23, 2023 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

New Mexico | Saturday, Sept. 26 | Las Cruces, N.M. | Aggie Memorial Stadium

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 Mountain West

Series Record: New Mexico leads 75-35-5

Last Meeting: New Mexico won 30-28 on Sept. 27, 2025 (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Western Kentucky | Thursday, Oct. 1 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 CUSA

Series Record: WKU leads 2-1

Last Meeting: WKU won 35-16 on Nov. 1, 2025 (Bowling Green, Ky.)

FIU | Wednesday, Oct. 7 | Miami, Fla.

2025 Record: 7-6, 5-3 CUSA

Series Record: Series tied 2-2

Last Meeting: FIU won 34-13 on Oct. 29, 2024 (Miami, Fla.)

Sam Houston | Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Huntsville, Texas

2025 Record: 2-10, 1-7 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 2-1

Last Meeting: NM State won 37-10 on Oct. 2, 2025 (Las Cruces, N.M.)

Jacksonville State | Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2025 Record: 9-5, 7-1 CUSA

Series Record: Series tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Jax State won 54-13 on Oct. 9, 2024 (Jacksonville, Ala.)

Liberty | Saturday, Nov. 7 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2025 Record: 4-8, 3-5 CUSA

Series Record: Liberty leads 7-2

Last Meeting: Liberty won 30-27 on Oct. 14, 2025 (Lynchburg, Va.)

Missouri State | Saturday, Nov. 14 | Springfield, Mo.

2025 Record: 7-6, 5-3 CUSA

Series Record: Missouri State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Missouri State won 24-17 (OT) on Oct. 22, 2025 (Las Cruces, N.M.)

Delaware | Saturday, Nov. 21 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2025 Record: 7-6, 4-4 CUSA

Series Record: First all-time meeting

Last Meeting: None

Middle Tennessee | Saturday, Nov. 28 | Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2025 Record: 3-9, 1-5 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 4-3

Last Meeting: MTSU won 31-24 on Nov. 29, 2026 (Las Cruces, N.M.)