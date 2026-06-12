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Team USA routs Paraguay in World Cup opener, 4-1; Ricardo Pepi makes WC debut for U.S.

PEPI US SOCCER PIC
Photo Courtesy: U.S. Soccer
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Updated
June 12, 2026 11:24 PM
Published 11:20 PM

LOS ANGELES, California - El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi made his World Cup debut during Team USA's World Cup opener against Paraguay.

Pepi entered the game in the 72nd minute of the match when the U.S. held a commanding 3-0 lead.

He almost scored a goal in the 88th minute, but his shot was too strong sailing over the crossbar.

El Pasoan Alex Zendejas did not play in Friday's match.

The U.S. came away with a dominating 4-1 victory over Paraguay picking up three points in group play.

The team's next match will be Friday in Seattle, Washington against Australia.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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