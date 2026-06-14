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San Elizario’s Cesar Morales inducted into El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame

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Published 10:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cesar Morales, the cross country and track and field coach of San Elizario High School, is being inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

Morales, who has won six state championships and has been on the state podium for a long time, says that his focus has always been on making a lasting impact on the lives of his student athletes.

Morales is now serving as San Eli's athletic director and says that this honor is a testament to everyone who helped him along the way, including his athletes, assistant coach, and family.

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Bea Martinez

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