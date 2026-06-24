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Phoenix Suns sign former Miner Corey Camper Jr.

UTEP Athletics
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New
Published 10:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- Former UTEP Miner Corey Camper Jr. signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Camper Jr. averaged 16.6 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists and shot 40% from the 3pt line during his senior year at Nevada.

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