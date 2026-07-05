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England Tops Mexico in World Cup Round of 16, 3-2

MGN
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Updated
today at 9:14 PM
Published 9:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- England defeats Mexico in the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.

England secured two goals in less than one minute in the first half sparking early momentum. However, Mexico was able to respond in the first half to make it a one goal game.

England's attacking led them to another goal in the second half which would ultimately be the game winner.

England is set to face Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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