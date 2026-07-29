New Mexico State football team begins fall camp

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The start of the college football season is fast approaching, and for the NMSU Aggies that means it's time for the start of fall camp.

The Aggies took the field Wednesday for day one of camp.

NMSU got to start their fall camp a week earlier than most teams because they'll take the field in zero week against Florida State.

For NMSU head coach Tony Sanchez, he believes this year's squad is one of his most talented.

Sanchez enters his third season as NMSU's head coach.

After a 4-8 record last season, the Aggies will look to improve their offensive production after being second to last in Conference USA in points and yards.

However, they feel they have the right pieces in place to change that.

Sanchez confirmed quarterback Trey Heddon will be the team's starter going into week one.

Hedden transferred to NMSU from Furman University where he started all 12 games.

Now the Aggies' offense can begin to settle in as a unit as they continue through fall camp.

Hedden is looking forward to bringing his consistent work ethic to NMSU.

The Aggies open the 2026 season August 29 on the road against Florida State.