Eastwood’s season ends in Bi-District round vs. Abilene

Borderland Blitz

FORT STOCKTON, Texas -- Eastwood simply ran out of time.

A furious comeback from the Troopers in the 4th quarter fell 60 yards short as Eastwood's season came to an end in a 42-35 loss to Abilene High in the 6A Division II Bi-District playoffs in Fort Stockton.

Eastwood trailed 42-14 entering the 4th quarter, but three touchdowns pulled the Troopers within seven points with a little over two minutes to play.

Abilene recovered an onside kick, but the Troopers used some timeouts to get the ball back with a to tie. But Andrew Martinez's Hail Mary attempt on the last play was intercepted as Eastwood's 2020 campaign ended in heartbreak.

The Troopers finished their regular season at a perfect 6-0, winning their district in El Paso following a 38-35 win over Montwood last week.