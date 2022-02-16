Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday
By Jack Bantock, CNN
There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 12 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men’s slalom: Clement Noel, France
Biathlon
- Women’s 4x6km Relay: Sweden
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s team sprint classic: Germany
- Men’s team sprint classic: Norway
Freestyle Skiing
- Men’s freeski slopestyle: Alexander Hall, USA
- Men’s aerials: Qi Guangpu, China
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men’s 5000m relay: Canada
- Women’s 1500m: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea
