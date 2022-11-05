Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being ‘drunk out of her mind,’ her lawyers say

By Issy Ronald and Ben Church, CNN

The lawyers for a Wimbledon spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of being ‘drunk out of her mind,’ have released an apology from the tennis star and say their client’s claim has been resolved.

“On 10 July 2022, during the Wimbledon Men’s Final, I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk,” Kyrgios said in a statement released by Knights Temple Law and sent to CNN.

“I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise. To make amends, I have donated £20,000 (around $22,000) to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital is a specialist children’s hospital in London, mostly caring for children referred from other hospitals in the UK and overseas, as well as undertaking research into childhood illnesses.

Kyrgios, who was eventually beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final that day, had been angered during the contest after he said there was noise from the crowd.

He expressed his anger to the chair umpire at the time, asking for the fan to be kicked out of the stadium for continuously speaking to him during a game.

“She’s drunk out of her mind, so kick her out,” he said.

When asked by the umpire which supporter it was, Kyrgios gestured to the stands and said: “The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.”

Palus says she was temporarily removed from the arena as a result.

She took legal action in August, saying Kyrgios’ allegation caused her and her family “substantial damages and distress,” via a statement from her lawyers sent to CNN.

With the case now settled, Palus’ lawyers told CNN that she would be making no further comment.

