Originally Published: 12 JUN 24 09:58 ET

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Jerry West, legendary NBA player and executive, has died, according to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was 86.

The Clippers said West died Wednesday morning with his wife Karen by his side.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

