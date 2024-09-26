Former league MVP Derrick Rose retires from the NBA

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Derrick Rose, longtime NBA veteran and former league MVP, announced his decision to retire from professional basketball on Thursday.

Rose, drafted first overall in 2008 out of the University of Memphis, played for 16 NBA seasons – the first seven of those with the Chicago Bulls.

Rose posted his announcement to social media and took out ads in newspapers in the six NBA cities where he played with an impassioned tribute to basketball.

“Thank You, My First Love… You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat,” Rose posted.

“You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I’m capable of. You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined.

“You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win was a reason to be grateful.

“You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance. You showed me that passion is something to cherish, ensuring that I pour my heart into every dribble, every shot, every play. You stood by me even when the world seemed against me, unconditionally, waiting for me to pick you up.

“You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it’s okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you’ll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me. Forever yours. Derrick Rose “

Rose played for six franchises during his NBA career and will be most remembered for his time with the Bulls.

The guard won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season in the league and became the face of the franchise.

When healthy, Rose was dominant.

At 22-years old, Rose averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game during the 2010-11 season which concluded with the guard winning the prestigious Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, becoming the award’s youngest ever recipient.

The following season, Rose suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, which marked the start of an injury-ridden rest of his career.

Rose went on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Rose, a three-time All-Star, finished his career averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

