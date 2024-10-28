Erik ten Hag fired as manager of Premier League giant Manchester United

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester United has confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has “left his role” at the club after a torrid start to the new season.

The Dutchman took charge of the English Premier League giant in April 2022 and won two trophies during his time at the club: the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

But his tenure has also been punctuated by a number of chastening defeats and performances over the last two seasons have heaped pressure on the manager.

United was beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday, leaving the club 14th in the league.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” the club added in its statement Monday.

Former Red Devils star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was brought in to be ten Hag’s assistant this season, will take over as interim manager until a “permanent head coach is recruited.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

