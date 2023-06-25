El Paso Chihuahuas fall 7-2 on Sunday to split the series with Tacoma

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Tacoma Rainiers hit four home runs in their 7-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park Sunday night which saw the two teams split the six-game series.

That means the Chihuahuas have not won a series outright in the month of June.

El Paso starting pitcher Ryan Weathers struck out a career high 10 batters Sunday. He pitched six innings and allowed only one earned run.

The Chihuahuas’ were held to three hits all game with the two runs coming from José Azocar scoring on a wild pitch and a solo home run by Luis Liberato.

Tacoma center fielder Taylor Trammell homered Sunday and hit five home runs in the six-game series.

Sunday was the final game of the Pacific Coast League’s first half. Oklahoma City clinched the league’s first playoff spot. The standings will reset before Wednesday’s second half starts and the PCL team with the best winning percentage in the second half will clinch the league’s second playoff spot.

The Chihuahuas are 32-43 on the season so far.

They next play on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. MT against Albuquerque at Isotopes Park.