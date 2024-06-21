Chihuahuas fall in game four against Sugar Land, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas had seven scattered hits in their 3-0 shutout loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Southwest University Park. It was the third time El Paso was shut out this season.

El Paso first baseman Kevin Plawecki set a new season high for hits in a game by going 3-for-3 with a double. Chihuahuas center fielder Oscar Mercado hit a triple in the seventh inning, El Paso’s 32nd triple this year. The Chihuahuas’ 32 triples are second only to Albuquerque’s 35 in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Chihuahuas turned a double play in the seventh inning Friday, and they’ve turned eight double plays in the last three games. El Paso’s Tommy Nance and Lake Bachar combined for three shutout relief innings Friday. The Space Cowboys have won three of the first four games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 3, Chihuahuas 0 Final Score (06/21/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (48-25), El Paso (30-43)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 6.30) vs. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 7.63). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.