San Elizario Eagles soar to new heights with another 4A cross country state title

High School Sports

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The San Elizario boys cross country team has done it again.

Tuesday, the Eagles won another state title to add to their trophy case back home.

San Elizario finished in first place at the 4A state meet in Round Rock, TX with three of their runners placing in the top ten.

Edwin Gomez finished in 2nd place, Dilan Sanchez came in 3rd, and Christopher Moreno finished in 7th place.

This is the 5th cross country state title for the San Elizario Eagles.

The Eagles captured gold in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and now in 2020.

Last season, San Elizario finished in second place at the state meet, and in 2018 the team came in third, so the Eagles were looking for redemption.

Mission accomplished for the Eagles who will now return home as state champions.

Another team from the Borderland will also be bringing home a medal.

In class 6A, the Eastwood boys cross country team finished in second place.

The Troopers were back to back 5A state champs, and this season saw their return to the 6A meet.

The Franklin girls cross country team also had an impressive showing.

The Cougars finished in 4th place in the 6A state meet.