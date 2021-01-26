25 Bel-Air overcomes state ranking jitters, closes out Hanks

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The Bel-Air Highlanders' boys' basketball team have been cruising all season long, but had yet to face the pressure of playing with a number in front of their name.

In their first game as a TABC-state ranked team, the Highlanders (12-0) overcame a scrappy Hanks team late to stay unbeaten with a 54-45 victory.

KJ Ware led the Highlanders with 16 points, and Tony Brown added 11 as Bel-Air found themselves in a three-point game with under 8 minutes to play.

But Bel-Air's offense hit their stride late, aided by a couple of Brown lay-ins and timely three pointers to close out the Knights.

Josh Villescas had 11 points for Hanks.