UPSET IN THE VALLEY! Ysleta deals #25 Bel Air first loss in instant classic

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - It was #25 Bel Air's first week in the 5A Texas State Rankings. After a thriller in the lower valley, it might be their last.

In a game that came down to the final possession, Ysleta knocked off the previously unbeaten Highlanders 43-40 for their biggest win of the season.

Omar Ibarra had 19 points for the Indians, including a clutch lay-up with two minutes left to go up 41-38, and made critical free throws to keep the Indians ahead.

Ysleta moves to 9-4 on the season, and scores a big point in District 2-5A.

For Bel Air, they fall to 13-1 but still maintain the top spot in the district with a 8-1 record in 2-5A.

Aiden Parra paced the Highlanders with 11 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with three minutes to play.

But the Indians capitalized at the free throw on the next possession to take the lead for good.

Bel Air will host Parkland on Saturday, while the Indians host El Dorado.