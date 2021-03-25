El Paso-area Bi-District Soccer Scores & Recaps
EL PASO, Texas - Thursday marked the first day of the UIL Texas State Bi-District playoff round. For all scores and highlights, make sure to tune into KVIA ABC-7 Sports!
6A Boys Bi-District
Eastlake 5 - Odessa High 0
Montwood 2 - San Angelo Central 1 (OT)
Pebble Hills at Midland (Friday)
6A Girls Bi-District
San Angelo Central 2 - Montwood 0
Frenship at Eastlake (Friday)
Midland Lee at Franklin (Friday)
5A Boys Bi-District
Andress 3 - Del Valle 0
Bowie 2 - Canutillo 0
Chapin 5 - Parkland 1
Burges at Bel Air (Friday)
5A Girls Bi-District
Canutillo 1 - Chapin 1 (Canutillo advances on PKs)
Bel Air 2 - Andress 0
El Paso at Del Valle (Friday)
El Dorado at Jefferson (Friday)
4A Boys Bi-District
Riverside 9 - Canyon 1
San Elizario 2 - Pampa 1 (OT)
Borger 4 - Mountain View 2
4A Girls Bi-District
San Elizario 13 - Borger 1
Pampa 11 - Clint 1
Canyon 7 - Riverside 0
Comments