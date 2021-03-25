El Paso-area Bi-District Soccer Scores & Recaps

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Thursday marked the first day of the UIL Texas State Bi-District playoff round. For all scores and highlights, make sure to tune into KVIA ABC-7 Sports!

6A Boys Bi-District

Eastlake 5 - Odessa High 0

Montwood 2 - San Angelo Central 1 (OT)

Pebble Hills at Midland (Friday)

6A Girls Bi-District

San Angelo Central 2 - Montwood 0

Frenship at Eastlake (Friday)

Midland Lee at Franklin (Friday)

5A Boys Bi-District

Andress 3 - Del Valle 0

Bowie 2 - Canutillo 0

Chapin 5 - Parkland 1

Burges at Bel Air (Friday)

5A Girls Bi-District

Canutillo 1 - Chapin 1 (Canutillo advances on PKs)

Bel Air 2 - Andress 0

El Paso at Del Valle (Friday)

El Dorado at Jefferson (Friday)

4A Boys Bi-District

Riverside 9 - Canyon 1

San Elizario 2 - Pampa 1 (OT)

Borger 4 - Mountain View 2

4A Girls Bi-District

San Elizario 13 - Borger 1

Pampa 11 - Clint 1

Canyon 7 - Riverside 0