Chapin superstar KJ Lewis impresses at Peach Jam for AAU club

High School Sports

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina - Chapin rising junior KJ Lewis already has a host of collegiate offers to his name. But after his impressive performance at national basketball showcase tournament The Peach Jam this, he may start to see an increase in his mail.

Lewis, playing for his AAU team Drive Nation, finished with 21 points as his team finished as tournament runner-up to Team WhyNot in the 16U Peach Jam Championship.

Drive Nation squandered a double-digit first half lead and eventually fell in triple overtime, but Lewis' performance certainly solidified his status among the nation's best.

He showed off a versatile all-around game both offensively and defensively. Lewis' steal from the weak side and outlet pass to Jamyron Keller for a layup sent the game into double overtime.

Lewis is ranked 42nd overall in ESPN's class of 2023 national rankings, and currently holds offer from Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, DePaul, TCU, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and numerous other programs.

The Peach Jam has featured past players such as NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.