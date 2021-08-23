Chapin’s KJ Lewis turns down 500K from showcase league; has sights set on playing college basketball

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - At 17 years old, KJ Lewis isn't yet old enough to open up his own checking account. But this weekend, he received a job offer that would pay him a life-changing sum of $500,000 dollars.

But Lewis' maturity showed beyond his years by the fact that he said no.

The Chapin junior shooting guard told ABC-7's Nate Ryan that he was offered a spot in prep showcase league Overtime Elite, which would require him to drop out of high school and forego his collegiate eligibility. Overtime Elite offered Lewis a salary of $500K to play in the professional pathway league, but Lewis rejected the offer.

Lewis says the deciding factor was his desire to play college basketball.

"As a kid, I always told my mom I want to experience the college experience," said Lewis. "Go to football games, have a full arena, I want to experience all those college experiences."

"March Madness, it's just everything about college basketball that kids dream of being in. I want to experience trying to win a National Championship. I want to experience all those things. That's what it really came down to."

In addition to foregoing college eligibility, Lewis would have had to move to league headquarters in Atlanta by the end of the month.

"Atlanta's far," added Lewis about a potential move. "And I would have to move in like two days because I was supposed to be down there in September if I went. It was just a lot."

A consensus Top 50 National Basketball Recruit in the Class of 2023, Lewis now can focus on his attention to helping the Chapin Huskies return to the 5A Texas State Basketball Tournament. Lewis, the reigning city player of the year, led Chapin to the Regional Semifinals last season.

Overtime Elite is a part of a new-wave of player development which seeks to focus on preparing prep players for the professional level. Backed financially by NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Trae Young, Overtime Elite has already seen several high-profile basketball recruits sign on board.

Lewis' 2023 classmate Tyler Smith, rated #8 overall by ESPN in the national rankings, signed with Overtime Elite on Sunday.

But for Lewis, the chance to finish out his high school career and play in college is all about the experience.

couldn't see myself dropping out of high school so early," explains Lewis. "I wouldn't have a prom, I wouldn't have a senior night, I wouldn't have none of those things."

Lewis' college offer list is growing by the day, and just Monday afternoon added an offer from the 11-time National Champion UCLA Bruins.

In addition to UCLA, Lewis holds offers from Texas, Kansas, Baylor, Arizona State, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UTEP, and New Mexico State among others.

Lewis also tells ABC-7 that he is receiving strong interest from Arizona, Purdue, and Oklahoma State.