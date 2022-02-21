El Paso Boys High School Basketball Bi-District Scores

EL PASO, Texas - The UIL Boys State Basketball playoffs are officially underway, with multiple El Paso-area schools booking their ticket to the Area Round.

The Chapin Huskies, ranked 12th in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches', cruised past Horizon 70-52 to claim their third consecutive Bi-District title. The Huskies raced out to a 17-2 lead and never looked back against the Scorpions.

But the Chapin win didn't come without controversy.

In the 4th Quarter with the game essentially decided, Chapin superstar guard KJ Lewis was whistled for an offensive foul pushing off a defender on his way up for a layup. It was Lewis' 5th foul, fouling him out of the game.

However, Lewis' mother was ejected from the stands by an official for arguing the call. Consequently, Lewis was ejected from the game himself by another official following fouling out.

It is not known what Lewis said to the official to warrant ejection.

Lewis, who is a consensus Top 50 National recruit in the class of 2023, will be forced to miss the team's Area round game because of the ejection, per an EPISD official at the game.

After the game, Chapin Coach Rodney Lewis wasn't sure whether or not Lewis would be available.

Also in the Northeast, Parkland defeated Burges 42-41 to win their respective Bi-District Title.

Parkland post player Tyrone McDuffie, who holds multiple FBS offers as an offensive lineman, got fouled in a tie game with .2 seconds left on the clock.

McDuffie casually went to the line and casually hit the first one for the win.

Scores:

5A

Chapin 70 - Horizon 52

Parkland 42 - Burges 41

4A

Andrews 38 - Fabens 34

Greenwood 59 - Harmony Academy 38

3A

Tornillo 71 - La Mesa 46