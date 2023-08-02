Bel Air Highlanders: High School Football Season Preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Bel Air Highlanders shocked the Sun City last year going from a 2-9 record in 2021 with no district wins to an 8-3 overall record in 2022 with three district wins.

Their winning record last season came off the back of a seven-game undefeated run to start the season, something the program hadn't achieved in 36 years.

"We knew it wasn't going to be an overnight deal, we knew it was going to take a bit," Eric Scogin, the head coach of Bel Air since 2019 said. "Now we're trying to sustain success that's really what drove us in the offseason and the summer and it's all a part of the recipe of turning around the program."

Bel Air have the tools at their disposal to put together another winning season with senior quarterback Noah Moreno (2,175 yards, 22 TDs passing; 305 yards, 6 TDs rushing) and his top weapons in senior wide receivers Chris Davis (1,084 yard, 10 TDs receiving) and Mark Mukiibi (409 yards, 6 TDs receiving) and senior running back Zach Martinez (1,089 yards, 16 TDs rushing).

In total the Highlanders return seven players on offense and nine players on defense from a 2022 team that lost 59-7 to Lubbock Cooper in the playoffs.

"It was a very humbling experience for me and our team also. We've just got to work to get there too," Moreno said. "We've grown so much as a team and as players that I'm ready, I'm excited."

"It gives us a tonne of drive," Davis said. "You don't want to lose, nobody wants to lose. We want to go out there and beat a team like that, people won't be expecting it so just go prove them wrong."

This year the Highlanders want to do something the program has never done: go 10-0 and host a playoff game.

Bel Air begin their season on Friday, Aug. 25th at Irvin high school at 7 p.m. MT. You can watch all the highlights that night on the Borderland Blitz.