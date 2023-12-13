Community Champion: Eastwood QB Evan Minjarez commits to Army West Point

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, Eastwood's star quarterback Evan Minjarez committed to play at Army West Point.

The two-year starter for the Troop finished his high school career with an 18-4 record. This past season, he threw for 3,111 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Minjarez had two D1 offers so far in his recruiting process, Army and Austin Peay but one of the best QB1s in El Paso chose to go with the Black Knights.

"I had a few coaches I was talking to actually but Army just checked all of the boxes for me and I was ready to jump on the gun," Minjarez said. "It's FBS football and they'll be moving to the American Conference and I'll be playing big schools like UTSA, North Texas and Tulsa you know all the big schools and I believe I can play against that competition. A few other things is like you know Coach came down here to visit me in person at my house which is a big deal to me, they gave me an opportunity and an offer which means the most."

Minjarez was recruited to play quarterback and there have been talks that he could be a four-year starter.