Thursday night football: highlights and scores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first week of Thursday night football in the Sun City kicked off week one in September.

Rivals Bowie and Jefferson met at the Sun Bowl stadium. In the second quarter Bowie was up 6-0. Later in the second, Bowie's quarterback Abraham Carraso takes it all the way to get the first down.

FINAL: Bowie 21 Jefferson 7

The Canutillo Eagles took on the Montwood Rams at SAC two. The Eagles were coming off a win over Pebble Hills and as for the Rams this matchup was considered their season opener.

Eduardo scored two touchdown for the Eagles in the first half of the game, one rushing and one passing.

Zachary Zamora claims a huge fumble recovery in the second quarter.

FINAL: Montwood 0 Canutillo 29

Hanks and Americas battled it out at SAC one.

Americas running back Cam Johnson lands the first touchdown for the Trail Blazers making it a tie game, 7-7.

Hanks quarterback Zack Kania with the long shot TD pass to Deonte Wensel.

Americas Joaquin Hernandez secures the rushing TD to tie the game, 14-14.

Halftime score, 23-21 (Hanks).

FINAL: Hanks 38 Americas 37