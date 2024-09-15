Vote for Sweet Play of the Week, 9/15

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The three Sweet Play nominees are up and ready for fans in the Borderland to vote as the winning team will receive customized cupcakes, sponsored by Albertson's.

First we have Centennial vs. Rio Rancho. Centennial's Omar Sanchez with the running TD.

Next is Riverside vs. Clint. Riverside's Servando Avitia with the game winning field goal block.

Lastly, it's Montwood vs. El Dorado. Montwood's quarterback Damian Briano with the shot-gun pass to Aiden Banuelos.

Make sure to cast your vote here. Voting will end Tuesday at noon.