Battle of the Westside: Franklin wins 16-13 over Coronado

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Franklin Cougars topped the Coronado Thunderbirds 16-13 at Sun Bowl Stadium Thursday night keeping the winning tradition alive for it's 7th straight season.

The Thunderbirds were the first to score with Christian Frescas' 87-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Ben Wilson, 7-0.

Then the Cougars Ernie Powers responded with an 11-yard TD run to tie the game 7-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Cougars fall short one-yard from the end zone. However, the Thunderbirds fumble the ball in the end zone and they managed to get it back but Franklin get a safety and tack on two points to put them on top by two.

Later in the third, Franklin's Santiano Perez snags a 34-yard TD catch to extend the lead 16-7.

The Thunderbirds respond right back. QB Ben Wilson secures a 75-yard TD run to close the gap 16-13.

In the last minute of the game, Kyler Mcdavitt came in clutch with the game winning pick.

"It's a huge rivalry game and you never know what's going to happen," Head coach Daren Walker said. "Those kids play their hearts out and ours did too and we were fortunate to come out with the win tonight."

"I caught that ball and made sure I was in bounds," Franklin's safety Mcdavitt said. "When I made the play I got up and it was the most excited I'd ever been in my life. To be there for my team and to also do it for No. 22, it was such an honor for me to play for him (Emmanuel Lopez) and since he was so close to me and to make that play for him and win that game it was just amazing."