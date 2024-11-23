Skip to Content
Centennial falls in semi-final to Cleveland

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) — The Centennial Hawks season ended last night as the Cleveland Storm advanced to the New Mexico State championship for the second year in a row with a 56-20 win.

The Storm jumped out to a 21-0 before the Hawks got on the board, and they kept their foot on the pedal in the second half.

Centennial and Cleveland played earlier this season in October in Albuquerque. The Hawks won by a touchdown but were unable to recreate the same performance this weekend.

Cleveland will play the winner of La Cueva and Las Cruces, who are playing today, in the state championship next weekend.

If La Cueva wins, it will be a re-match of last years state championship.

