Alamogordo High football game evacuated after two teen girls arrested

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Alamogordo Police Department says that the Alamogordo High School varsity football game was evacuated during Friday night's game.

Police officers got to the stadium around 9:20 p.m. after reports of several disturbances at the game. They arrested a 14-year-old girl for Battery Upon a Peace Officer and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. They also referred a 15-year-old girl to juvenile officers for Public Affray and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

The police department says that officers then became aware of "potential threats connected to the altercations." They are still investigating the alleged threats.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Alamogordo Public Schools made the proactive decision to clear the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance," the police department said. Officials said that the game finished without fans in the stands.